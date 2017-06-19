What's changed in Heart of the City p...

What's changed in Heart of the City plans?

The Heart of the City Community Advisory Committee will review proposals for the Destination Medical Center subdistrict at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Chateau Theatre, 15 First St. SW, and a public workshop will follow at 5:30 p.m. in the historic theater. Patrick Seeb, director of economic development and placemaking for the DMC Economic Development Agency, said the plans will later go to the Rochester City Council and DMC Corp. board for potential modifications.

