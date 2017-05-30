What Are the Ethical Dimensions of the Opioid Crisis?
At the ASHP 2017 Summer Meeting and Exhibition held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, several speakers spoke about the misuse and abuse of opioids. In this clip, Tim Stratton, PhD, BCPS, FAPhA, Professor of Pharmacy Practice at the University of Minnesota, discusses the ethical dimensions of the opioid crisis from a pharmacy practice and public health perspective.
