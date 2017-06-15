We Can't Tell You The Name Of This New Mudhoney Song
Around the NPR Music office we all swear like a twee version of Veep - but on-air and on-website we receive a tiny electric shock every time we try to spell out our favorite dirty words. With that in mind, let's discuss the portmanteau neanderf*** .
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican karen handle mailed suspicious package
|10 min
|cowboy chris
|2
|not guilty!!
|13 min
|cowboy chris
|1
|Steve scalise in critical condition
|22 hr
|Space ace
|5
|BREAKING:Liberal shoots republican steve scalise
|Thu
|Space ace
|28
|left wing extremist bernie sanders to announce run (Apr '15)
|Thu
|Space ace
|17
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|Thu
|Space ace
|15
|Another mass shooter under Trumps watch!
|Wed
|Davycrockett
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC