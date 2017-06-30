Walt Whitman play coming to DreamAcres
"Leaves of Grass - Illuminated," a play about the life and work of Walt Whitman, will be presented July 7 at DreamAcres Farm near Wykoff. The one-man performance by Minneapolis actor Patrick Scully reveals the various sides of Whitman, and focuses on his attempts to use his poetry to change American society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,970
|Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat
|1 hr
|Hillary Lost
|20
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|1 hr
|LIbEralS
|126
|Cheap skates $15 bucks
|20 hr
|Hillary Lost
|1
|Sissy trump
|21 hr
|Davycrockett
|3
|House passes bill toughening penalties for prot...
|22 hr
|zippok
|10
|Homeless are bums
|Fri
|Hillary Lost
|21
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC