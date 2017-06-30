Walt Whitman play coming to DreamAcres

Walt Whitman play coming to DreamAcres

"Leaves of Grass - Illuminated," a play about the life and work of Walt Whitman, will be presented July 7 at DreamAcres Farm near Wykoff. The one-man performance by Minneapolis actor Patrick Scully reveals the various sides of Whitman, and focuses on his attempts to use his poetry to change American society.

