Walk-up window restaurants

Walk-up window restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

Jie Wronski-Riley, a cook at Red River Kitchen at City House, serves Danny Sachs, a staff member at Red River Kitchen an elote dog. Now that it's warm and sunny, diners gravitate to places where they can spend as much time outside as possible and walk-up windows are just the ticket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro 29 min silly rabbit 27
Admit they are evil 50 min silly rabbit 33
Jon ossoff 1 hr London hit again 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 5 hr Into The Night 36,924
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) 5 hr LIbEralS 591
joe cole ipm reality (May '08) 6 hr JAC looks like 33
It's time 7 hr Space ace 1
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,624 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC