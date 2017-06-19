Utepils Brewery

Utepils Brewery

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Pronounced "ohh-tah-pilz," the brewery, located at 225 Thomas Ave. N, Minneapolis, opened late this winter and focuses on classic, low alcohol European style beers like pilsners, Kolschs, and hefeweizens. They make well rounded beer that can be enjoyed no matter the weather or food pairing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 47 min TAAM 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 36,927
Democrats lose once again 10 hr Space ace 13
Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro Tue silly rabbit 27
Admit they are evil Tue silly rabbit 33
Jon ossoff Tue London hit again 3
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) Tue LIbEralS 591
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,116 • Total comments across all topics: 281,939,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC