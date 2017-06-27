US Solar Secures Project Financing Facility from Alliance Fund II
United States Solar Corporation , a leading community solar developer, announced today it has secured a project financing facility from the Alliance Fund II, LP, an affiliate of North Sky Capital which is advised by New Energy Capital Partners , a leading investor in clean infrastructure real assets. This capital will be used to support the development of US Solar's 100+ MW solar portfolio, with an initial focus on the Minnesota community solar market.
