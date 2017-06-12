uBreakiFix Opens Second Minneapolis Store in Richfield
The fast-growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 310 locations across North America. This is the brand's second location in the greater Minneapolis area, joining uBreakiFix Maple Grove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|not guilty!!
|2 hr
|London hit again
|17
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|2 hr
|London hit again
|24
|Another mass shooter under Trumps watch!
|18 hr
|London hit again
|7
|Suffering from Severe Pain??
|21 hr
|Drugshop95
|1
|Steve scalise in critical condition
|21 hr
|Space ace
|8
|Worst movie of all time
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|30
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|Fri
|WildLifeLover
|705
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC