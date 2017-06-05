U2 add new dates to a Joshua Treea tour6:36 pm - Jun 6, 2017
Bono and co have been embarking on a tour marking the 30th anniversary of their seminal album 'The Joshua Tree'. Now they have announced via their official website that more dates have been announced in the US, Mexico and South America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Admit they are evil
|5 hr
|Davycrockett
|22
|Worst movie of all time
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|23
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|12 hr
|Into The Night
|36,917
|Gregory Pelletier
|Jun 4
|Danger
|1
|LOL! Kathy griffin blames trump for firing
|Jun 4
|zippok
|11
|Betsy hodges radical communist
|Jun 3
|FCC investigated ...
|4
|Get out of the Paris climate deal
|Jun 2
|Space ace
|14
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC