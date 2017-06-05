U2 add new dates to a Joshua Treea to...

U2 add new dates to a Joshua Treea tour6:36 pm - Jun 6, 2017

Bono and co have been embarking on a tour marking the 30th anniversary of their seminal album 'The Joshua Tree'. Now they have announced via their official website that more dates have been announced in the US, Mexico and South America.

