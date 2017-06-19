Twitch is going to stream Mystery Sci...

Twitch is going to stream Mystery Science Theater 3000 for six days

After airing Mr. Rogers , Julia Child, Carl Sagan and the Power Rangers , Twitch is bringing viewers to the Satellite of Love with a stream of every episode of Mystery Science Theater 3000 . A press release from the popular streaming service calls it "the most extensive collection of MST3K episodes ever assembled for a marathon."

