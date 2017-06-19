Trauma counseling in wake of Yanez ac...

Trauma counseling in wake of Yanez acquittal available in Minneapolis

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Walk-in counseling and listening sessions are being set up in Minneapolis on both the north and south sides for people coping with trauma after the acquittal of Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile during a Falcon Heights traffic stop. NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center, 1313 Penn Av.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 36,925
Democrats lose once again 1 hr Space ace 6
Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro 11 hr silly rabbit 27
Admit they are evil 11 hr silly rabbit 33
Jon ossoff 11 hr London hit again 3
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) 16 hr LIbEralS 591
joe cole ipm reality (May '08) 17 hr JAC looks like 33
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,657 • Total comments across all topics: 281,915,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC