Trauma counseling in wake of Yanez acquittal available in Minneapolis
Walk-in counseling and listening sessions are being set up in Minneapolis on both the north and south sides for people coping with trauma after the acquittal of Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile during a Falcon Heights traffic stop. NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center, 1313 Penn Av.
