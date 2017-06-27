Traffic Gridlock in Minneapolis Frust...

Traffic Gridlock in Minneapolis Frustrates Commuters

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSTP

Traffic gridlock Wednesday morning in and around downtown Minneapolis was as bad as many commuters could recall in recent memory. It was so bad, Weyandt got off his Metro Transit bus long before his final stop and set off on foot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homeless are bums 34 min Cat Man 20
Detain all homeless people 1 hr Hillary Lost 3
Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat 3 hr cowboy chris 4
Admit they are evil 13 hr Truth 37
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 14 hr Lucky 106
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 16 hr WHAT 36,957
Minimum Wage Fee (Aug '14) Wed Hillary Lost 57
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,391 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC