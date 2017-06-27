Traffic Gridlock in Minneapolis Frustrates Commuters
Traffic gridlock Wednesday morning in and around downtown Minneapolis was as bad as many commuters could recall in recent memory. It was so bad, Weyandt got off his Metro Transit bus long before his final stop and set off on foot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless are bums
|34 min
|Cat Man
|20
|Detain all homeless people
|1 hr
|Hillary Lost
|3
|Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat
|3 hr
|cowboy chris
|4
|Admit they are evil
|13 hr
|Truth
|37
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|14 hr
|Lucky
|106
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|16 hr
|WHAT
|36,957
|Minimum Wage Fee (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Hillary Lost
|57
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC