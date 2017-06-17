Tour to aid special needs kids

A wheelchair-accessible swing is the sole piece of playground equipment available to special needs youngsters in Fairmont's parks, but this swing, purchased with a donation from CHS, snowballed into a movement to create an entire playground with features that are accessible to all ages and abilities. The annual MOSS garden tour, set for June 24, has changed its traditional beneficiary from an individual special needs child to donate proceeds to the accessible playground effort, which will be used by all children, regardless of abilities.

