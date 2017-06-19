The week's 27 best concerts: June 21-27

Christian Sands Trio Dakota, Wednesday 6.21 Pianist Christian Sands, still flying a bit under the radar at age 27, appears poised to grab the spotlight with his fine new album, Reach . A protA©gA©e of Dr. Billy Taylor, Sands has had notable stints with Los Hombres Calientes, Bobby Sanabria's Afro-Cuban band, and bassist Christian McBride, who co-produced Reach.

