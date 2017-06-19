The week's 27 best concerts: June 21-27
Christian Sands Trio Dakota, Wednesday 6.21 Pianist Christian Sands, still flying a bit under the radar at age 27, appears poised to grab the spotlight with his fine new album, Reach . A protA©gA©e of Dr. Billy Taylor, Sands has had notable stints with Los Hombres Calientes, Bobby Sanabria's Afro-Cuban band, and bassist Christian McBride, who co-produced Reach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|2 hr
|TAAM
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,927
|Democrats lose once again
|12 hr
|Space ace
|13
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|27
|Admit they are evil
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|33
|Jon ossoff
|Tue
|London hit again
|3
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Tue
|LIbEralS
|591
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC