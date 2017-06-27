The Moody Blues' John Lodge says reaction to 50th anniversary "Day of ...
Tonight in Minneapolis, The Moody Blues continue their North American tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of their symphonic-rock masterpiece, Days of Future Passed . The "Days of Future Passed -- 50th Anniversary" trek, which kicked off in early June, features the veteran British band playing the entire 1967 album, as well as various favorite songs from throughout the group's long career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|13 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,949
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|4 hr
|Chanta53
|708
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|9 hr
|Davycrockett
|97
|Minimum Wage Fee (Aug '14)
|11 hr
|Confused
|56
|CNN = Fake News
|11 hr
|Busted
|71
|The Ban Is On!!!
|Mon
|Space ace
|2
|Gays ruining sunday
|Mon
|Hillary Lost
|10
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC