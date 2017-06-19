The incredible true story of county r...

The incredible true story of county roads in Minneapolis

Did you know Hennepin Avenue was designed to accommodate a NASA space shuttle in the event of an emergency? Would you believe it if we told you? You ever find yourself walking on some of Minneapolis' bigger and busier streets and roads and wonder, hey, what happened here? This doesn't seem right, does it? A lot of the city is like...100 to 150 years old, and so probably this street was not plotted this wide for horses and buggies in 1892, right? Above: A typical overbuilt county road in Minneapolis.

