TEGNA Wins Nine National Edward R. Murrow Awards
TEGNA Inc. today won nine National Edward R. Murrow Awards, including two by KARE in Minneapolis, MN. The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association and honor outstanding achievements in electronic journalism.
