Tegan And Sara Announce The Con 10th ...

Tegan And Sara Announce The Con 10th Anniversary Acoustic Tour

7 hrs ago Read more: Stereogum

Tegan And Sara's fifth album, The Con , turns 10 next month, and to commemorate the occasion, the Canadian duo has announced that they'll do an acoustic tour in the fall to celebrate the album. In a statement , they say that the tour is the first of two projects to coincide with The Con 's anniversary, though details about the second one haven't been announced yet.

