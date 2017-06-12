Tegan And Sara Announce The Con 10th Anniversary Acoustic Tour
Tegan And Sara's fifth album, The Con , turns 10 next month, and to commemorate the occasion, the Canadian duo has announced that they'll do an acoustic tour in the fall to celebrate the album. In a statement , they say that the tour is the first of two projects to coincide with The Con 's anniversary, though details about the second one haven't been announced yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BREAKING:Liberal shoots republican steve scalise
|47 min
|Space ace
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|LIbEralS
|36,919
|Blacks act up at como pool
|10 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|7
|In a first, black voter turnout rate passes whites (Apr '13)
|18 hr
|LIbEralS
|2
|White police chief
|20 hr
|Davycrockett
|1
|PHENOMENAL musician
|20 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Extremely angry
|23 hr
|Space ace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC