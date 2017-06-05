Sustainable: Presenting the business case for clean energy
At a regional solar conference in late May, Gregg Mast appeared on a panel to discuss clean-energy issues being debated in the waning days of the 2017 legislative session. Mast, the executive director of Clean Energy Economy Minnesota , apologized for being a bit bleary-eyed on May 23, the first full day of the Midwest Solar Expo at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel and Depot in Minneapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Admit they are evil
|9 min
|Space ace
|17
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|36,917
|Worst movie of all time
|Mon
|Space ace
|20
|Gregory Pelletier
|Sun
|Danger
|1
|LOL! Kathy griffin blames trump for firing
|Sun
|zippok
|11
|Betsy hodges radical communist
|Jun 3
|FCC investigated ...
|4
|Get out of the Paris climate deal
|Jun 2
|Space ace
|14
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC