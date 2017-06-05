StormKing Barbecue from Black Sheep Pizza plus more restaurant openings and closings

StormKing Barbecue is just around the corner from the Nicollet Avenue Black Sheep, and true to good 'cue form, the place is a ragtag hole-in-the-wall with plenty of exposed plywood. A few menu items we spotted include Angus brisket, burnt ends, and beef ribs; Amish chicken; housemade spicy sausage; a smattering of basic sides; and even pies and highball cocktails.

