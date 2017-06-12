St. Paul may tighten policy on housing tax credits
St. Paul's proposed low-income tax credit policies are OK with Greg Finzell, the executive director for the Rondo Community Land Trust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacks act up at como pool
|4 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|7
|In a first, black voter turnout rate passes whites (Apr '13)
|12 hr
|LIbEralS
|2
|White police chief
|14 hr
|Davycrockett
|1
|PHENOMENAL musician
|14 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Extremely angry
|17 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Admit they are evil
|17 hr
|Space ace
|31
|Epic storm
|17 hr
|Space ace
|7
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC