St. Paul may tighten policy on housin...

St. Paul may tighten policy on housing tax credits

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

St. Paul's proposed low-income tax credit policies are OK with Greg Finzell, the executive director for the Rondo Community Land Trust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacks act up at como pool 4 hr FCC investigated ... 7
In a first, black voter turnout rate passes whites (Apr '13) 12 hr LIbEralS 2
White police chief 14 hr Davycrockett 1
PHENOMENAL musician 14 hr Space ace 1
Extremely angry 17 hr Space ace 1
Admit they are evil 17 hr Space ace 31
Epic storm 17 hr Space ace 7
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,739,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC