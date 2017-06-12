St. Paul JCC begins $13M expansion, r...

St. Paul JCC begins $13M expansion, remodel

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

The St. Paul Jewish Community Center, a fixture on St. Paul Avenue in the Highland Park neighborhood for more than 50 years, has started a $13 million expansion and overhaul of its 1960s building. The 38,000-square-foot renovation and addition, which began in early June, will bring a new aquatics center, improved fitness and theater spaces, new gathering areas and a secure, two-story front entrance to the award-winning building at 1375 St. Paul Ave. Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson is overseeing construction, and LSE Architects of Minneapolis has design duties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacks act up at como pool 9 hr FCC investigated ... 7
In a first, black voter turnout rate passes whites (Apr '13) 17 hr LIbEralS 2
White police chief 18 hr Davycrockett 1
PHENOMENAL musician 18 hr Space ace 1
Extremely angry 21 hr Space ace 1
Admit they are evil 21 hr Space ace 31
Epic storm 22 hr Space ace 7
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,744,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC