St. Paul DFL: 'I thought we were supp...

St. Paul DFL: 'I thought we were supposed to be better than this'

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

Sharon Slettehaugh walked into the Washington Tech Magnet School on Rice Street for the St. Paul DFL City Convention on June 17 with a vote for the taking. Entering the building mid-morning, Slettehaugh was leaning toward Melvin Carter III , the front-runner to secure the party endorsement in the upcoming mayoral race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 21 min Hillary Lost 4
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 7 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 36,927
Democrats lose once again 15 hr Space ace 13
Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro Tue silly rabbit 27
Admit they are evil Tue silly rabbit 33
Jon ossoff Tue London hit again 3
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) Tue LIbEralS 591
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,967 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC