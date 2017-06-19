St. Paul DFL: 'I thought we were supposed to be better than this'
Sharon Slettehaugh walked into the Washington Tech Magnet School on Rice Street for the St. Paul DFL City Convention on June 17 with a vote for the taking. Entering the building mid-morning, Slettehaugh was leaning toward Melvin Carter III , the front-runner to secure the party endorsement in the upcoming mayoral race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|21 min
|Hillary Lost
|4
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,927
|Democrats lose once again
|15 hr
|Space ace
|13
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|27
|Admit they are evil
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|33
|Jon ossoff
|Tue
|London hit again
|3
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Tue
|LIbEralS
|591
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC