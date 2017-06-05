Spyhouse Coffee
Owner Christian Johnson has applied for a permit to convert a former antiques store on the corner of Snelling and Palace avenues in St. Paul into a coffee shop. Spyhouse, which has four Minneapolis locations, also posted a photo of the new site on its social media pages, saying "rumors are in the air" about the new location.
