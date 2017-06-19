Shooting victim who died near Webber Park was Minneapolis 18-year-old
Officers found Pineda, 18, of Minneapolis, unresponsive and lying on the ground when they arrived in the area of Webber Parkway and Lyndale Avenue N. around 3:18 a.m. Saturday. Paramedics later pronounced him dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|not guilty!!
|9 hr
|London hit again
|17
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|9 hr
|London hit again
|24
|Another mass shooter under Trumps watch!
|Sun
|London hit again
|7
|Suffering from Severe Pain??
|Sun
|Drugshop95
|1
|Steve scalise in critical condition
|Sun
|Space ace
|8
|Worst movie of all time
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|30
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|WildLifeLover
|705
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC