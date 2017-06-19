Shooting victim who died near Webber ...

Shooting victim who died near Webber Park was Minneapolis 18-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Officers found Pineda, 18, of Minneapolis, unresponsive and lying on the ground when they arrived in the area of Webber Parkway and Lyndale Avenue N. around 3:18 a.m. Saturday. Paramedics later pronounced him dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
not guilty!! 9 hr London hit again 17
Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro 9 hr London hit again 24
Another mass shooter under Trumps watch! Sun London hit again 7
Suffering from Severe Pain?? Sun Drugshop95 1
Steve scalise in critical condition Sun Space ace 8
Worst movie of all time Sat silly rabbit 30
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) Jun 16 WildLifeLover 705
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,830 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC