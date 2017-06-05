School bus swerves into south Minneap...

School bus swerves into south Minneapolis yard to avoid another school bus [VIDEO]

12 hrs ago

A man was recording the aftermath of an initial car crash on Bloomington Ave. and 24th St. in south Minneapolis, which had left one vehicle hung up on the roof of another... when suddenly, the man was recording a near-miss of a school bus speeding right at another bus, just as another car was approaching in the oncoming lane.

