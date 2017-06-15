Sarah Janecek fighting for restrainin...

Sarah Janecek fighting for restraining order against neighbor

14 hrs ago Read more: Minnesota Lawyer

Sarah Janecek - the Republican lobbyist, pundit and erstwhile publisher of the Politics in Minnesota newsletter - can try again to get a restraining order against a neighbor who she claims has put her Minneapolis home under round-the-clock video surveillance for the past six years in "an extraordinary effort to record me and my actions on a daily basis." When Janecek originally applied for the ex-parte HRO, Hennepin County District Court Judge Janet Poston concluded the petition was undeserving of a hearing and promptly tossed it.

