Robert Kellermeier, 26, dead of apparent suicide in Hennepin County Jail

Twenty-six-year-old Robert John Kellermeier had been arrested by Minneapolis Police on May 30 on a warrant issued by Eau Claire County in Wisconsin. According to Eau Claire County, he was a no-show at community service after being convicted in June 2016 for attempting to fake a drug test.

