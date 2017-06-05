Robert Kellermeier, 26, dead of apparent suicide in Hennepin County Jail
Twenty-six-year-old Robert John Kellermeier had been arrested by Minneapolis Police on May 30 on a warrant issued by Eau Claire County in Wisconsin. According to Eau Claire County, he was a no-show at community service after being convicted in June 2016 for attempting to fake a drug test.
