Protesters march for Philando Castile on Father's Day
The three-hour rally and march started at noon at the St. Anthony City Hall and Police Department and drew about 300 people. Gallery: Tyler Edwards chants during a march in honor of Philando Castile on Sunday, June 18, 2017 in St. Anthony, Minn.
