Protesters Disrupt Pride Parade in Tw...

Protesters Disrupt Pride Parade in Twin Cities

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: WDIO

Sunday's parade was disrupted just minutes after getting underway in downtown Minneapolis. WCCO-AM reports about 200 protesters began marching down Hennepin Avenue and at one point, staged a die-in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 15 min Let her rip 47
What the healthcare bill needs 1 hr Space ace 4
Gays ruining sunday 3 hr Let her rip 5
Democrats lose once again 3 hr Reform 15
What If Blacks Left America 17 hr silly rabbit 7
Homeless are bums 18 hr Davycrockett 5
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Sat Patriot AKA Bozo 36,942
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,433 • Total comments across all topics: 282,018,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC