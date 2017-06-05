Prince's band NPG sounds great in weekend-long tribute to their old boss
Last June, a mere six weeks after Prince's death, enterprising Twin Cities singer Julius Collins put together a tribute to the Purple One with members of Prince's 1990s band the New Power Generation . The three sold-out shows at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis came too soon.
