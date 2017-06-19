Preparing to port

A recent Housing Study conducted for the city of Pipestone highlighted that while there are families in Pipestone in need of low income housing, and there is low income housing assistance available, the two are not coming together. This has led to a problem that must be dealt with by Tammy Manderschied, executive director of the Pipestone Housing and Redevelopment Authority , as a surplus of unused money has accumulated in the reserves of the Section 8 program that funds the Housing Choice Vouchers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pipestone County Star.