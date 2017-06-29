Plus-size leggings sold on Amazon spark outrage

Betsy Abel of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was innocently scrolling through Amazon looking for a new pair of leggings when she stumbled upon a pair that made her blood boil with anger. outdoorvoices.com" height="400" src="//img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/amp/entityid/BBzog0p.img?h=400&w=294&m=6&q=60&o=f&l=f&x=313&y=62" width="294" /> "Here's one for today's 'Are You Freaking Kidding Me' file," Abel, 44, wrote in a Facebook post on May 19. "Talk about disrespectful and being in poor taste."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.