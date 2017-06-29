Plus-size leggings sold on Amazon spa...

Plus-size leggings sold on Amazon spark outrage

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MSN Living

Betsy Abel of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was innocently scrolling through Amazon looking for a new pair of leggings when she stumbled upon a pair that made her blood boil with anger. outdoorvoices.com" height="400" src="//img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/amp/entityid/BBzog0p.img?h=400&w=294&m=6&q=60&o=f&l=f&x=313&y=62" width="294" /> "Here's one for today's 'Are You Freaking Kidding Me' file," Abel, 44, wrote in a Facebook post on May 19. "Talk about disrespectful and being in poor taste."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 6 min Davycrockett 111
News House passes bill toughening penalties for prot... 1 hr Davycrockett 9
Sissy trump 2 hr Davycrockett 1
Homeless are bums 4 hr Hillary Lost 21
Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat 4 hr Hillary Lost 14
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 36,960
Detain all homeless people Thu Hillary Lost 3
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,562 • Total comments across all topics: 282,135,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC