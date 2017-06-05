Pivoting from dime store to hip offices in St. Paul
McGough Construction will soon start cutting into exterior walls of the former Woolworth department store at 428 Minnesota St. in St. Paul to add wide windows to bring in natural light. A former St. Paul Woolworth's store built in the 1950s is on its way to becoming the latest conversion of retail space to modern offices in the city's downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey ((live)) testimony thread 9 am
|4 min
|Space ace
|3
|Trump not under investigation
|5 min
|Space ace
|8
|Admit they are evil
|9 hr
|silly rabbit
|28
|Worst movie of all time
|13 hr
|silly rabbit
|27
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Into The Night
|36,917
|Gregory Pelletier
|Jun 4
|Danger
|1
|LOL! Kathy griffin blames trump for firing
|Jun 4
|zippok
|11
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC