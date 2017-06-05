Pivoting from dime store to hip offic...

Pivoting from dime store to hip offices in St. Paul

McGough Construction will soon start cutting into exterior walls of the former Woolworth department store at 428 Minnesota St. in St. Paul to add wide windows to bring in natural light. A former St. Paul Woolworth's store built in the 1950s is on its way to becoming the latest conversion of retail space to modern offices in the city's downtown.

