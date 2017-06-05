Pickle makers and cookie bakers, get ...

Pickle makers and cookie bakers, get your Minn. State Fair entries ready

15 hrs ago

The State Fair has announced deadlines for entries across the gamut, from poultry to pies. We'll concentrate on the latter, with an Aug. 8 deadline for Creative Activities entries such as pickles, pies, breads, cookies, etc.

