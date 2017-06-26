Philando Castile Family Reaches $3M Settlement In Death Monday, June...

Philando Castile Family Reaches $3M S...

The mother of Philando Castile, a black motorist killed by a Minnesota police officer last year, has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in his death, according to an announcement Monday by her attorneys and the Minneapolis suburb that employed the officer. The settlement to be paid to Valerie Castile will avoid a federal wrongful death lawsuit stemming from Philando Castile's death.

