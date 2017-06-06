People recruited for new study

The Heart of New Ulm , the University of Minnesota and the Minneapolis Heart Institute are partnering to pursue New Ulm - Healthy Home Offerings via the Mealtime Environment . "It is a study to promote healthy eating and healthy home food environments by having more family meals and having families work together to be more physically active, learn cooking skills and eat healthy together," Roughly half of the 120 spots in the study were filled as of Monday, June 5, Fulkerson said.

