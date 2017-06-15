People and Practices: June 19

People and Practices: June 19

1 hr ago Read more: Minnesota Lawyer

Kutak Rock LLP announces it has added three attorneys to its Minneapolis office. The recent additions of senior counsel Stephen Rosholt and Alain Baudry and associate Matthew Veenstra grow the firm's Minneapolis attorney count to 16 and the firm's nationwide attorney count to more than 500.

Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.

