ODYSSEY-Diabetes Trial: Latest Results
Kausik K. Ray, MB, ChB, MD, Professor of Public Health in the Department of Public Health and Primary Care at Imperial College London discusses the main takeaways from the 10 ODYSSEY trials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pharmacy Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|8 min
|Space ace
|5
|BREAKING:Liberal shoots republican steve scalise
|13 min
|Space ace
|5
|Another whiteboy again
|2 hr
|Davycrockett
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|6 hr
|LIbEralS
|36,919
|Blacks act up at como pool
|15 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|7
|In a first, black voter turnout rate passes whites (Apr '13)
|23 hr
|LIbEralS
|2
|White police chief
|Tue
|Davycrockett
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC