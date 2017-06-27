Nuvaira Announces Enrollment Completi...

Nuvaira Announces Enrollment Completion in First Sham-Controlled...

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: World News Report

MINNEAPOLIS, June 27, 2017 -- Nuvaira , a developer of medical devices to treat obstructive lung diseases, today announced completion of patient enrollment in the AIRFLOW-2 trial, the first sham-controlled clinical trial of Targeted Lung Denervation* using the Nuvaira™ Lung Denervation System in patients with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease . The AIRFLOW-2 trial, designed to assess the safety of TLD in patients suffering from moderate to severe COPD at 16 institutions throughout Western Europe, included 82 patients.  COPD is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) 1 hr Chanta53 708
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 6 hr Davycrockett 97
Minimum Wage Fee (Aug '14) 8 hr Confused 56
CNN = Fake News 8 hr Busted 71
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 9 hr Into The Night 36,948
The Ban Is On!!! Mon Space ace 2
Gays ruining sunday Mon Hillary Lost 10
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,892 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC