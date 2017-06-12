New Lake Street building marks end to...

New Lake Street building marks end to five-year, $80 million plan to ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Megan Reid holds her 5-week-old son, Felix, while speaking to the nutritionist, Lucky Ahmed, as part of the WIC program at the South Hennepin County Human Service Center. From food stamps to child support, Hennepin County services now are closer than ever to the doorsteps of the residents who need them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
not guilty!! 2 hr cowboy chris 5
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) 11 hr WildLifeLover 705
Republican karen handle mailed suspicious package 15 hr Space ace 3
Steve scalise in critical condition Thu Space ace 5
BREAKING:Liberal shoots republican steve scalise Thu Space ace 28
left wing extremist bernie sanders to announce run (Apr '15) Thu Space ace 17
Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro Thu Space ace 15
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,024 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC