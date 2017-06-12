Mpls. security guard has AK-47 pointed at him, leading to arrests, recovery of guns, $80K

Minneapolis police recovered thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and at least 10 firearms from a group of people who trespassed on private property and allegedly pointed an assault rifle at a security guard Thursday night, police said. A guard on patrol encountered a large group of people on property in the area of Dowling Avenue N. and Port of Minneapolis Drive just to the east of Interstate 94 around 10:25 p.m. The guard said one person told him that the group was filming a video.

