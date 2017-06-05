More Than 132,000 Lose Power in Twin ...

More Than 132,000 Lose Power in Twin Cities after Sunday Storms

A severe storm that rolled through the Twin Cities metro area knocked down power lines and trees and pelted some areas with hail. The storm reached downtown Minneapolis just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

