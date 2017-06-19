Minnesota's only black credit union t...

Minnesota's only black credit union takes the next steps in becoming a reality

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

The credit union coming to the north side needs about 5,000 to pledge their support, according to Me'Lea Connelly. About 100 people gathered inside a north Minneapolis building Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
not guilty!! 21 hr London hit again 17
Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro 21 hr London hit again 24
Another mass shooter under Trumps watch! Sun London hit again 7
Suffering from Severe Pain?? Sun Drugshop95 1
Steve scalise in critical condition Sun Space ace 8
Worst movie of all time Sat silly rabbit 30
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) Jun 16 WildLifeLover 705
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC