Minnesotan 'detectorists' are on the ...

Minnesotan 'detectorists' are on the hunt for buried treasures

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Gallery: Reese Burnett is the guy in search of buried treasure, specifically gold jewelry lost at the bottom of lakes. Burnett a metal detectors, armed with a waterproof metal detecting devices to see what's buried underground or dropped at beaches wading around the shoreline along the main beach at Lake Phalen just to see what he could turn up Thursday 25, 2017 in Minneapolis, MN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline 22 min Big Al 19
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 3 hr Into The Night 36,932
What If Blacks Left America 8 hr Lucky 1
Wisconsin unemployment rate 12 hr Space ace 2
Libtard areas. 12 hr Space ace 1
Democrats lose once again Wed Space ace 13
Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro Tue silly rabbit 27
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,241 • Total comments across all topics: 281,961,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC