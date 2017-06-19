Minnesotan 'detectorists' are on the hunt for buried treasures
Gallery: Reese Burnett is the guy in search of buried treasure, specifically gold jewelry lost at the bottom of lakes. Burnett a metal detectors, armed with a waterproof metal detecting devices to see what's buried underground or dropped at beaches wading around the shoreline along the main beach at Lake Phalen just to see what he could turn up Thursday 25, 2017 in Minneapolis, MN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|22 min
|Big Al
|19
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|36,932
|What If Blacks Left America
|8 hr
|Lucky
|1
|Wisconsin unemployment rate
|12 hr
|Space ace
|2
|Libtard areas.
|12 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Democrats lose once again
|Wed
|Space ace
|13
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|27
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC