Minnesota police officer acquitted in shooting of black motorist
Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez, charged in connection with the shooting death of a black motorist Philando Castile last July, is shown in this booking photo taken November 18, 2016 in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S.. Courtesy of Ramsey County Sheriff's... A jury on Friday found the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop last year not guilty of second-degree manslaughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|not guilty!!
|7 hr
|The Man
|4
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|7 hr
|WildLifeLover
|705
|Republican karen handle mailed suspicious package
|10 hr
|Space ace
|3
|Steve scalise in critical condition
|Thu
|Space ace
|5
|BREAKING:Liberal shoots republican steve scalise
|Thu
|Space ace
|28
|left wing extremist bernie sanders to announce run (Apr '15)
|Thu
|Space ace
|17
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|Thu
|Space ace
|15
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC