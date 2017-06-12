Minneapolis will pay you to build a h...

Minneapolis will pay you to build a house on the north side

Minneapolis is trying to offset a citywide housing shortage by offering up to $25,000 for building your own home on the north side. The city is giving $20,000 to anyone willing to buy a vacant lot in north Minneapolis and build their own home.

