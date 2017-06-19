Minneapolis to buy Kmart site that blocks at Nicollet Avenue
Years of negotiations and $8 million have brought Minneapolis one step closer to achieving a longtime goal: reopening Nicollet Avenue S. at Lake Street, where a Kmart store has blocked the intersection for 40 years. The city is proceeding with plans to buy the 10-acre parcel beneath Kmart from the New York investor who owns it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats lose once again
|4 min
|Space ace
|13
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|36,926
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|27
|Admit they are evil
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|33
|Jon ossoff
|Tue
|London hit again
|3
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Tue
|LIbEralS
|591
|joe cole ipm reality (May '08)
|Tue
|JAC looks like
|33
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC