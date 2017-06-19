Minneapolis to buy Kmart site that bl...

Minneapolis to buy Kmart site that blocks at Nicollet Avenue

11 hrs ago Read more: Business North

Years of negotiations and $8 million have brought Minneapolis one step closer to achieving a longtime goal: reopening Nicollet Avenue S. at Lake Street, where a Kmart store has blocked the intersection for 40 years. The city is proceeding with plans to buy the 10-acre parcel beneath Kmart from the New York investor who owns it.

