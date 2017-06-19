Minneapolis parks get Little Free Libraries
Minneapolis Foundation president and CEO R.T. Rybak and Tyrize Cox of the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation board cut a ceremonial ribbon to open the Little Free Library to the kids. While playing their favorite game at a local park this summer, Minneapolis children will have the chance to pick out a book to read at one of the tiny free libraries that have popped up across the city.
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|47 min
|TAAM
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,927
|Democrats lose once again
|10 hr
|Space ace
|13
|Shooter is Psychotic bernie bro
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|27
|Admit they are evil
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|33
|Jon ossoff
|Tue
|London hit again
|3
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Tue
|LIbEralS
|591
