Minneapolis parks get Little Free Libraries

15 hrs ago

Minneapolis Foundation president and CEO R.T. Rybak and Tyrize Cox of the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation board cut a ceremonial ribbon to open the Little Free Library to the kids. While playing their favorite game at a local park this summer, Minneapolis children will have the chance to pick out a book to read at one of the tiny free libraries that have popped up across the city.

