Minneapolis cop moonlights as balladeer
These days, he roams the hallways of Minneapolis' Transition Plus Services as the school's resource officer, shooing students back to class and breaking up the occasional fight. Around here, he goes by "Officer Phil."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrassed by dumb liberal for wearing hat
|1 hr
|Cat Man
|13
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|10 hr
|WHAT
|36,959
|Homeless are bums
|20 hr
|Cat Man
|20
|Detain all homeless people
|21 hr
|Hillary Lost
|3
|Admit they are evil
|Wed
|Truth
|37
|Minneapolis Anti Trump Hotline
|Wed
|Lucky
|106
|Minimum Wage Fee (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Hillary Lost
|57
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC